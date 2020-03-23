Use the private health care sector

In responding to the COVID-19 epidemic, there is a need to surge the quantities of testing and health care. Most of the capacity in testing and health care in India is in the private sector. Hence, the thinking about health policy should envision how to utilise these capabilities.

The right combination involves public funding and private production. This involves complexities of addressing market failure through purchasing, and government capability in contracting. Testing is extremely important, when faced with an epidemic, for two reasons. The first, and non-specific factor, lies in ...