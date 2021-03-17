Best of BS Opinion: Valuing AT1 bonds, SC right to protect IBC, and more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s guidelines on valuing perpetual bonds, such as additional tier-1 securities issued by banks, as 100-year bonds and the government’s request to withdraw it threw banks and mutual funds into confusion. Though the intervention has its roots in the Yes Bank crisis, when investors were forced to take a huge write-down and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) action in that case, the phased introduction of a new valuation method would be one way out of this dilemma after consultations between the central bank, and the finance ministry, says the top edit. Read it here

Other views focus on the vaccine programme, the status of women in India and the latest ruling on the insolvency code:

Naushad Forbes suggests a blueprint to expand and accelerate exponentially the Covid-19 vaccine programme. Read it here

India is no place for women as survey after survey shows.

But the surprise is that India and China seem united in gender discrimination, writes Shyamal Majumdar. Read it here

The has closed a major loophole in the (IBC). The second edit explains why this is the right move here