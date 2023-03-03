Best of BS Opinion: Vote from the Northeast, prayer for policy, and more

-
On the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, our lead editorial notes that, while it may be too early to draw conclusions regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these Assembly elections did provide a glimpse of how the odds are stacked for the Opposition. There will be more such tests in the coming months. Read here
In other views:
The advantages India enjoys over the Chinese along the border are heavily dependent on one factor, which appears increasingly fragile: The 14th Dalai Lama and his inspirational leadership, writes Ajai Shukla Read here
The energy transition could lead to a supercycle for the metals and mining industry, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 06:15 IST
