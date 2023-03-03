JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Vote from the Northeast, prayer for policy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Weak sentiment, mutual funds beyond returns, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The growth challenge, no method in the madness & more
Best of BS Opinion: Employment and participation, fixing Air India & more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a year of war, Adani saga, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Social capital, Sania Mirza's legacy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine's global fault lines, disclosure gains & more
Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Malpractices under MGNREGA, economic revival & more
Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Development concerns
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Vote from the Northeast, prayer for policy, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Rajesh Kumar 

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

On the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, our lead editorial notes that, while it may be too early to draw conclusions regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these Assembly elections did provide a glimpse of how the odds are stacked for the Opposition. There will be more such tests in the coming months. Read here

In other views:

The advantages India enjoys over the Chinese along the border are heavily dependent on one factor, which appears increasingly fragile: The 14th Dalai Lama and his inspirational leadership, writes Ajai Shukla Read here

The energy transition could lead to a supercycle for the metals and mining industry, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here

Quote

“We may not always be of one mind.

In fact, there are some matters of sharp opinions, differences, and views. Yet, we must find common ground, and provide directions because that is what the world expects of us.”

- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the G20

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.