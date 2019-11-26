Best of BS Opinion: Wages vs profits, Andhra's wrong turn, and more

Pawar versus Pawar offers a dispiriting example of the amorality of India’s political class even as the economy remains becalmed. On the pages, writers discuss different facets of the labour market, easily the top-of-the-mind issue among policy wonks and decision makers. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Till 2016, profits were significantly higher than wages in corporate India. Since then profits have slipped below wages. This could have adverse implication for employment and wage growth, argues Mahesh Vyas. Read it here.

The Industrial Relations Code Bill is a well-meaning effort to rectify some of the structural problems embedded in our labour policies.

But, says the top edit, it is no real substitute for substantive changes in labour legislation. Read it here.

Arunabha Ghosh explains why, far from adding to cost, the transition to a green economy could save India’s stalled economy. Read it here.

Andhra Pradesh has arbitrarily cancelled bar licences ahead of a programme to phase in total prohibition. The second edit explains why this is the flawed policy here.

The police force and the armed forces are the two pillars of law and order in the country. The government needs to give careful thought to their needs, says Premvir Das here.