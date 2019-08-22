Best of BS Opinion: Wealth creation, auto slowdown and plastic waste woes

From fixing the demand slump to unleashing a micro-loan revolution in the country and Vodafone's India woes, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day

How must India solve her problem? Will the UK-based quit India? Why should policy makers stay clear of tax cuts for specific industries? All this and more in our section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The government must be careful while considering the auto industry’s demand for a relief package. India’s history with sectoral packages has not been good, contends our top edit.Almost all state governments tend to succumb to the industry’s pressure to grant wide-ranging exemptions from the plastic ban.

Now that the Prime Minister himself has taken up the cudgels, better results can be expected, argues our second edit. Click here to read Mr Modi’s statement on Independence Day that wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion because it is only when wealth is created that wealth will be distributed is a remarkable departure from popular thinking, writes Kanika Datta. Read here We need international players, especially in a sector like telecom, for global best practices and the latest in technology, if for nothing else, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Click here to read Counter the growth slowdown with a micro-loan revolution, suggest Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India, and senior bank executive S Adikesavan. Read on...