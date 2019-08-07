JUST IN
Risky moves in Jammu and Kashmir
Best of BS Opinion: Time to build trust in J&K, structural reforms and more

From the ways and means to kick-start investment to abrogating J&K's special status and IBC's woes, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Best of BS Opinion: What can govt do to induce private investment in infra?

The manner in which a state, Jammu & Kashmir, has been converted into two Union Territories, with New Delhi taking control of police and land, has implications for all states of the Indian Union, argues our top edit. Read on...

The downward trend in revenue growth and contraction in net profit for corporate India in the first quarter of 2019-20 is not entirely surprising, argues our second edit. Read on...

Things may not go according to the script in J&K, and the risks should be evaluated and minimised, writes Shyam Saran. Click here to read...

While globally startups serving utilities or the intelligent mobility space have found favour with investors, things have been different in India, writes Vandana Gombar. Read on...

Rahul Khullar & Amit Kapur say it might be time to take a leaf out of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Chief Ministers’ conferences to develop a national consensus for structural reforms. Click here to read

Quote of the Day

"Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfill the dreams of 130 crore Indians!"

PM Narendra Modi after the passage of bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 06:32 IST

