Best of BS Opinion: What corporate results foretell, what education must do

Corporate results for first quarter of FY21 suggest that the growth outlook for the Asia’s third-largest economy are grave and recovery depends on how quickly the pandemic is contained, the lead edit points out here. So how should the Reserve Bank respond? Ahead of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meet next week, Tamal Bandyopadhyay assess the options before it and explains why a rate cut is unlikely. Read it here.

Other views focus on the New Education Policy, the broken stockbroking system and the new import licensing norms for TVs. Kanika Datta sums them up.

Thousands of investors have lost money as broking houses have gone belly-up or misappropriated client money in recent years. Debashis Basu explains how brokers mislead clients and why the market regulator urgently need to go back to the basics and question the role and function of a stockbroker and which needs of investors they are fulfilling. Read it here

The return of import licensing for TV sets is a giant step back for India and the Indian economy, betraying that completely wrong economic instincts have taken hold in New Delhi, the second edit points out. Read it here

India’s education policy needs to be both more and less ambitious, says Mihir Sharma. Read it here