Not just telcos, even customers are struggling with poor signals
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: What lessons can India learn from a buffalo race

Writers examine how to reform GST, the corporate sector's apolitical stance, Sebi's new rules for investment advisors and the draft pesticides Bill

Kanika Datta 

buffalo race
Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda created a storm recently by covering 100 metres in 9.55 seconds

A construction worker in rural Karnataka apparently outperformed Usain Bolt's 100 m record. Pranjul Bhandari shows here how this (contested) achievement may hold lessons for higher growth in India. In other opinion, writers examine how to reform GST, the corporate sector's apolitical stance, Sebi's new rules for investment advisors and the draft pesticides Bill. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

The rushed implementation of the Goods and Services Tax has been a key reason for the slowdown in economic growth. Naushad Forbes explains how we must simplify, lower and make GST comprehensive to fulfil its promise. Read it here

My column shows how the unprecedented political mobilisation of society is forcing companies out of their default apolitical stance.

The top edit explains why the stockmarket regulator's restrictions on investment advisors may not address the core issue of mis-selling. Read it here

Despite being 12 years in the making, the pesticide Bill approved by Cabinet is unlikely to address the key concerns of stakeholders, says the second edit. Read why here

Quote of the Day

‘If someone is coming to die, how can he be alive'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on deaths in anti-CAA violence
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 01:38 IST

