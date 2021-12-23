JUST IN
When AI debates AI
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: When AI debates AI, a stark spectacle by any other name

Kanika Datta 

Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament that the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) is unlikely to take place in the current year. This despite an announcement in this year’s Budget. It is unclear why the government is delaying this critical process but it could use the extended time to address potential investors’ reservations about buying stakes in PSBs and focusing on governing standards, including freeing management from the long arm of the investigative agencies, the top edit argues.

Vir Sanghvi points out that this week’s lynchings in Punjab remind us of what can happen when mainstream political parties turn a blind eye to religious violence and play on sectarian sentiment. Read it here

Atanu Biswas reviews the recent global debates over the future and ethics of Artificial Intelligence. Read it here

The second edit explains why the WTO’s recent rulings against sugar and sugar subsidies provide an opportunity to reform the sector. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘SPE has chosen me to lead this merged entity. So it becomes my job to take the best of both the firms and lead’

Punit Goenka on the Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 06:30 IST

