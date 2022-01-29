JUST IN
Modi's truths, government's credibility
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Win-win indeed, Modi's truths & govt's credibility

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Bloomberg
This week T N Ninan writes: That such a deal (Air India) can be greeted with celebration in the camps of both buyer and seller speaks volumes about the airline and its recent history. Read here

The other views are:

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan: The prime minister needs to utilise his ministers better for communicating the successes instead of trotting them out only for damage control, damage that could have been preempted. Read here

Devangshu Datta: One can argue advocating vaccination avoidance edges into the category of incitement to suicide.

Perhaps even to murder. This is tricky territory for a proponent of free speech. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY While they (the West) say they won’t change their positions, we won’t change ours (on Ukraine)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 06:30 IST

