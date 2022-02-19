Best of BS Opinion: Women in the public space, a test for the Badals & more

Among today’s pieces, T N Ninan argues it is not healthy that Muslim women’s education seems to conflict with sartorial matters.

When turbans are allowed on school and college campuses, or sacred ash on the forehead, can one ban the hijab?

This election will be a tough test for the Badal family, says Aditi Phadnis.

Sandeep Goyal: What is driving the start-up world of innovation-driven entrepreneurship in India today? Frankly, fairly low-quality entrepreneurship is suddenly creating a slew of unicorns.