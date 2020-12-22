Best of BS Opinion: Wrong call on IBC, Paris agreement, and more

JUST IN
Reading the tea leaves: What do jobs data tell us about economic recovery?
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

It is now time to fully get back to business, but with a changed outlook. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Companies must respond to the challenge of meeting green targets. Amit Tandon tells you how.

Weekly job estimates for the first three weeks of December indicate a likely marginal improvement in aggregate employment compared to November. Read Mahesh Vyas to get the complete picture

OUR EDIT SAYS: The government should not have extended the suspension of the bankruptcy code

Rightfully so (extending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), because every industry has gone through major stress because of the pandemic.

And nobody could be drawn towards the insolvency process which may have occurred during the pandemic Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Tue, December 22 2020. 06:50 IST

