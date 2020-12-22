Best of BS Opinion: Wrong call on IBC, Paris agreement, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: J&K 'integral' reforms, insolvency process, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Strategic defence partners, climate change, and more
Wrong call on IBC
Best of BS Opinion: India's response to Covid, state of economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more
It is now time to fully get back to business, but with a changed outlook. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Companies must respond to the challenge of meeting green targets. Amit Tandon tells you how.
Weekly job estimates for the first three weeks of December indicate a likely marginal improvement in aggregate employment compared to November. Read Mahesh Vyas to get the complete picture
OUR EDIT SAYS: The government should not have extended the suspension of the bankruptcy code
