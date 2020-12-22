Best of BS Opinion: Wrong call on IBC, Paris agreement, and more

It is now time to fully get back to business, but with a changed outlook. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Companies must respond to the challenge of meeting green targets. Amit Tandon tells you how.

Weekly job estimates for the first three weeks of December indicate a likely marginal improvement in aggregate compared to November. Read Mahesh Vyas to get the complete picture

OUR EDIT SAYS: The government should not have extended the suspension of the bankruptcy code