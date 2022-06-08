Best of BS Opinion: WTO rules on foodgrains, urban mining, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Wednesday.

In the context of the upcoming 12th ministerial summit of the World Trade Organization, our lead editorial argues that it’s time to modify and modernise the norms to safeguard the genuine interests of the farmers and consumers of all countries to ensure universal food security. Read here

In other views:

The government’s capex share in gross domestic product is nowhere near the 6 per cent mark achieved 30 years ago.

However, the directional change in recent years is a positive development and the pace needs to be increased, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read Here

Vinayak Chatterjee highlights how India can handle construction and demolition waste. Read Here