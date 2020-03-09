Best of BS Opinion: YES Bank fallout, Data Protection Bill, and more

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: How PSBs deal with integration in a challenging biz environment
PSBs report Rs 95,700-crore frauds: Are banking frauds on the rise?
Financial sector needs to rebuild trust, says YES Bank CEO Ravneet Gill
Mega merger of PSBs: What happens to their names, logo and identity?
Letter to BS: Do PSBs have the vision to survive in digital war space?
The picture gets bleaker for the financial sector
The YES Bank episode and the Personal Data Protection Bill are some new factors buffeting India’s growth story from people who are strong proponents of growth. We know what to do on these, as we do about water management. Yet there are hindrances. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
If there is something worse than a public-sector bank, it is a poorly regulated private sector one, says Ajay Shah.
There is no time to lose on water management, says Sunita Narain.
SBI’s presence in YES Bank will give the investor community confidence. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why.
A rights issue may follow.
The rules proposed by the Personal Data Protection Bill seem to go against the growth mindset, says T V Ramachandran. India’s growth trajectory may now become shaky
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU