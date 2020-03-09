JUST IN
Laudable move by Pharmexcil
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: YES Bank fallout, Data Protection Bill, and more

Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk YES Bank's fallout, Data Protection Bill among other issues.

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

YES Bank
YES Bank. Photo: Shutterstock

The picture gets bleaker for the financial sector

The YES Bank episode and the Personal Data Protection Bill are some new factors buffeting India’s growth story from people who are strong proponents of growth. We know what to do on these, as we do about water management. Yet there are hindrances. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If there is something worse than a public-sector bank, it is a poorly regulated private sector one, says Ajay Shah.

There is no time to lose on water management, says Sunita Narain.

SBI’s presence in YES Bank will give the investor community confidence. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why.

A rights issue may follow.

The rules proposed by the Personal Data Protection Bill seem to go against the growth mindset, says T V Ramachandran. India’s growth trajectory may now become shaky

QUOTE

Women are being drugged to sit in the front row of street protests (against citizenship law) and chant provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading.

West Bengal BJP head Dilip Ghosh

First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 06:43 IST

