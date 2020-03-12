JUST IN
Question marks remain over YES Bank rescue
Best of BS Opinion: YES Bank's rescue plan, Congress' fatal flaw, and more

From the problems with SBI's YES Bank rescue plan to the reasons for the mass discontentment among the Congress young guard, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Family plots
Congress party has been slow to frame strong, credible responses to Mr Modi’s majoritarian populism. It has allowed itself to be wrong-footed on major political issues.

Will the State Bank of India’s rescue plan for YES Bank be adequate to repair the damage already done to confidence in the bank and to the banking sector in general? Is the unravelling of the Congress party something to worry about for those who are not party insiders? If yes, what is to be done? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, 49, has offered the Congress party’s leadership a rude wake-up call, says our top edit. Read on...

It is unfair to deny government sops to those engaged in the age-old farm practice of shifting cultivation and its consequences are likely to be disastrous, according to our second edit. Click here to read...

The fear of enforcement action often undermines the objective of achieving quality in corporate governance, writes

Somasekhar Sundaresan. Read on...

The real question about the drama unfolding in Madhya Pradesh is not whether Jyotiraditya Scindia betrayed the Congress or whether the Nehru-Gandhi party failed him.

The crisis is much deeper, writes Yogendra Yadav. Click here to read...

Shankar Acharya, honorary professor at ICRIER and former chief economic adviser to the Government of India discusses Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s much-awaited book, Backstage. Read on...

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 07:25 IST

