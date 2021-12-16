JUST IN
Protecting gig workers
Best of BS Opinion: Love for cash, India's social policies, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

The eternal verities of India never cease to wonder. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Shyamal Majumdar: While it is true that the big winners of tax evasion still remain those who use tax havens to evade paying taxes on their fortunes, it is no less true that those lower down the rung are also trying their best to dodge paying up. Read it here

Naushad Forbes: India can prosper if independent institutions deliver inclusive politics.

Inclusive politics provides the foundation for inclusive economics. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I don’t know the current thinking of the Indian government but I genuinely think that one day India will host the Olympics.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, winner of the Olympic gold twice

First Published: Thu, December 16 2021. 06:30 IST

