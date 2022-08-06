Best of BS Views: The record of 75 years, Karnataka politics, and more

This week, T N Ninan looks at many of the things that India has done in the past 75 years and, more importantly, many things it didn’t do.

Aditi Phadnis says the Congress, if it can exploit the opponents’ weaknesses, has a chance of returning to power in Karnataka.

Sandeep Goyal: The Hiroshima event (August 6) is not just about the 10,000-odd lanterns that float down a river. It is about remembrance. It is about dignity.

It is about respect. It is about love.

Read the review of a new book on Agyeya. The fascinating account shows how much of the maverick writer and polymath’s thinking was rooted in cosmopolitanism. Read here