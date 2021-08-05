Best of Opinion: Respect regulations, preparing for the Taliban & more

The government recently empowered itself through a notification to exempt any public sector listed company from complying with Sebi’s minimum public shareholding norm. Not only is this a U-turn on the government’s stated position but it undermines the position of the stock market regulator and reflects poorly on governance in public sector units, says the top edit here.

It will also, it adds, impact PSU valuations and, ultimately, the disinvestment programme. In other views today: Shyam Ponappa says the arbitration awards against India’s retroactive tax claims now pose a serious threat, and calls for an objective, analytical approach to pursuing or resisting claims and arbitration awards. Read it here The second edit says the government urgently needs to craft a credible and coordinated strategy as the Taliban gains power in Afghanistan. Read it here

Nivedita Mookerji predicts that Covid-19 will dominate the PM’s Independence Day speech that will commemorate the 75th year of freedom from colonial rule. Read it here