Best of BS Opinion: Banking crisis, Citizenship Act protest, and more

The country’s political leadership has been trading charges on questions of citizenship and identity and whether Nehru, Gandhi and Savarkar should be respected and by whom. Business Standard’s pages, however, focus on the key issues that will determine India’s future: the economy, climate change and the financial markets. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Ajay Shah says we shouldn’t be worried about the recent rise in inflation or the present conduct of monetary policy. Read his explanation here

The Conference of Parties (COP25) at Madrid suggests that there’s a near-consensus on climate change at last.

But, as Sunita Narain points out here, there is good reason to doubt the optimism

Prime Minister Modi says his government’s reforms have helped the Indian banking sector overcome the crisis. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why this may not be the case. Read it here

The divisive contestations over identity provoked by the Citizenship Amendment Act is the last thing India can afford right now, says the top edit here

The stock market may be soaring but mutual fund inflows have touched new lows and redemptions new highs. Positive global developments should provide policy-makers with an opportunity to address some of the structural problems in the markets, says the second edit here