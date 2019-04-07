Better transition planning

The post-election transition is a difficult and important time. As institutions in India are weak, a lot rides on personalities. There is a pileup of ‘debt’ incurred from the previous period that demands attention and resources.

There is a unique opportunity for long-term thinking. It is efficient to develop a transition team that will think about manifesto, CMP, staffing, and early actions. Whether the BJP wins the elections or not, the next five years are going to be different. Even though the UPA won the elections in 2009, the nature of the UPA-2 was quite different. ...