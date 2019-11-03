Beware of online frauds

Cyber-breaches and data-leaks affecting India have been in the headlines throughout the last week. At one level, the successful cyber-attack on the K K Nuclear power plant is the most frightening. This emphasises the vulnerable state of India’s power sector infrastructure.

At another level, the Pegasus-driven surveillance of Indian activists is the most disturbing. It suggests a pattern of systematic, illegal surveillance targeting dozens, if not hundreds, of Indian citizens over a sustained period. All the evidence so far, also indicates that it was carried out by state ...