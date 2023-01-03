Beyond civil society

Civil society and the government of India have been at odds for quite some time but confrontation has increased in the recent period. After tightening regulation that led to 6,677 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) losing their licences to access foreign funding between 2017 and 2021, according to the home ministry data, the latest move is to restrict access to domestic funding as well. Recently, at least two institutions have received letters from the government, ordering them to stop their fund-raising, in addition to directing states to restrict NGO activities in areas where the Central government assumes primary responsibility. According to reports by the Deccan Herald and the website Article 14, the two institutions in question are Save the Children, the India chapter of a global child rights group, and Sightsavers India, a 57-year-old organisation that works on eye health services and disability rights advocacy for the blind.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:38 IST
