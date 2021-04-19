Beyond the Jal Shakti Abhiyan

For the first time, the government has got its timing right in conducting the rainwater-harvesting drive, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan phase-II. The programme was launched on March 22, the International Water Day, much before the onset of the monsoon, and is slated to continue till November-end.

Normally, soil and water conservation measures are taken up during the monsoon season, which is an inappropriate time to do so. Jobs like cleaning, dredging and widening water streams and water-holding ponds, lakes, and reservoirs need to be carried out prior to the onset of the monsoon. The pre-monsoon ...