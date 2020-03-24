Beyond the 'laxman rekha'

The all-India 21-day lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday night to “break the cycle” of the COVID-19 pandemic may be an unavoidable option given the surge in the infection and the limitations of the Indian health care system. A complete lockdown is one element of the fight against the disease, however, and it is unclear whether it can prevent a resurgence once it ends.

Widespread testing represents the other element of the challenge and it remains a key weakness for India. Mr Modi announced a Rs 15,000 crore package to fight the disease, with a focus ...