Bharat Jodo: Chasing the yatra magic

The “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, being conducted by Rahul Gandhi, is now in the southern part of the state of Karnataka, and — after a Dussehra stop in the city of Mysuru — is due to resume its journey north through the state on Thursday. It is then scheduled to cross over into the state of Andhra Pradesh in about 10 days. The yatra has already been on for almost a month, and has produced numerous social media-ready photographs, including one of Mr Gandhi addressing a crowd of supporters in pouring rain. While the reception so far has clearly been positive and even enthusiastic in some parts of Kerala, the fact is that in both Kerala and Karnataka the party has a presence and is a real political player. Soon, however, the yatra will start moving through areas where the party has disappeared as a coherent entity. It is not easy to predict what sort of reception it will receive there.