Bihar elections' message for India

Sometimes we focus too much on the obvious and miss the subtler messages that election results send out. We know, for instance, that Joe Biden won the US presidential election and that he is expected to guide America back to rejoin the rest of the civilised world.

But we ignore, at our peril, another significant feature of the election: Over 71 million people voted for Donald Trump, a full eight million more than in 2016. In India too we focus on the obvious: The closeness of the Bihar race, the collapse of Nitish Kumar’s popularity and the rise of Tejashwi Yadav as a mass ...