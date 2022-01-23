Billions of dollars pour into quantum computing

While quantum computing has been around for decades, the last few months have seen tremendous interest from investors and governments. Quantum computing uses principles of physics where sub-atomic Qubits can store and process information in a way that traditional computers can’t.

The scale and speed of quantum computing are far ahead of what even a supercomputer can achieve. Some tasks that a classical computer may take a week to complete can be done in just one second with quantum computing. Until late 2021, the governments of 18 countries have committed about $25 billion in ...