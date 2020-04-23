Biological intelligence

Biological evolution works through random mutation coupled to the paradigm of survival of the fittest. Random mutations occur all the time in the DNA of every living species. Some mutations are harmful.

For example, diseases such as Huntington’s Disease or Thalassemia are due to genetically inherited mutations. But some mutations are beneficial. For example, a mutation that enables resistance to malaria, or lowers the cholesterol, or increases bone density, is beneficial. Individuals who carry these mutations pass down inheritable characteristics to descendants, who are ...