Bird, Lime and disruption

Bird and Lime — the two young companies offering electric two-wheelers for hire via phone apps — are expanding rapidly into new regions, and diverse products. Their vehicles may be referred to as e-scooters, but are not scooters as we understand them in India: They are really wide skate boards with a tall handle for navigation, also referred to as skating scooters.

You can pick up one from anywhere (there are no designated collection points) and leave it anywhere too after your ride, as they are dockless vehicles. Both the companies have already achieved unicorn status, ...