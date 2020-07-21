Birth pangs of virtual courts

On an average day set for hearing new cases, the Supreme Court used to hear more than 800 cases in 16 court rooms. That was till the lockdown was imposed unexpectedly in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now only some five virtual courts are sitting, and they take up a hundred urgent matters. The situation is similar in other courts. While the health and education sectors have been frantically trying to meet the situation brought about by the coronavirus with some success, the policymakers in top judiciary were groping in the dark for four months now, including a laid-back ...