Bitter death

In a letter dated August 1, 1920, one Susan Owen wrote to Rabindranath Tagore: “...my dear eldest son went out to the War for the last time and the day he said goodbye to me — we were looking together across the sun-glorified sea — looking towards France, with breaking hearts — when he, my poet son, said those wonderful words of yours — beginning at ‘When I go from hence, let this be my parting word’ — and when his pocket book came back to me — I found these words written in his dear writing — with your name beneath.” Susan ...