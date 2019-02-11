BJP, Congress release 'azadi' rap videos to chronicle their achievements

In the run-up to the general elections, the and the on Saturday released rap videos to chronicle their achievements. Nothing new or unusual about it, only that both the parties have used the same song with different videos. The song is by Divine from the film The film will release on Valentine's Day. The two rivals have crammed their videos with shots and posters that highlight their pet projects and campaign slogans. Both have pinpointed star betas in each other's camps. And there's a lot of stress on the word saaf. To borrow a phrase from the song, alag shakal, wahi jaat?

Helmet for cars

To make the flow of traffic easy and hassle-free, the Madhya Pradesh city police have introduced a hi-tech system. Under this system, the traffic police department has installed cameras at prominent junctions in Jabalpur. In case a driver/rider breaks traffic rules, an is generated automatically, and then sent to the postal address of the vehicle owner. But it appears the new system was not tested thoroughly before release. There have been instances when four-wheeler owners have been issued challans for not wearing the helmet. The department is now grappling with complaints rather than solving them.

Agenda 2019

The National Women's Party (NWP), which was registered in 2012 and which recently announced its intention to contest 283 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections, has declared that it might consider fielding some male candidates as well. It would field 13 women candidates in the upcoming and in the remaining seats, the NWP would field male candidates, said party President Shetty said the party had chosen the 13 seats based on the dominance of women population there. The party claims it has made strong inroads among women in Rajasthan and said it would fight all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming