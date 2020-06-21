Blaming China? Blame those who keep us poor & weak

For the first time in 45 years, India has lost soldiers (that too, 20 at the last count) to a Chinese attack with sticks, stones, rocks, and nail-studded clubs, even as machine guns, artillery, and tanks were lined up in the rear. Apparently, some Indian soldiers were beaten to death; some were pushed down a steep slope into the Galwan river below, and others died of hypothermia in the cold desert of Ladakh.

China has given India a bloody nose in a most bizarre way. Our immediate reaction is to rant: Boycotting Chinese goods, burning the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and ...