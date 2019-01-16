Boon or bane?

Pre-paid instruments: Pre-paid instruments (PPIs) is not a new concept, but its combination with available technology has created a powerful product-mobile wallets. These are easy to use, secure and have recently gained a lot of popularity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has encouraged alternate payment mechanisms to achieve its financial inclusion goals, especially for payment requirements of the small and medium-sized enterprises, the unorganised sector, low-income households, farmers and migrant workers. Currently, the mobile wallets exist in silos with wallets not communicating with ...