Justice Bobde's agenda

Business Standard

Boost labour income to revive growth

The principal demand impetus for growth comes from the bottom half of income distribution

Nitin Desai 

Nitin Desai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July this year dismissed as professional pessimists those who questioned the $5-trillion economic goal. The Budget also gave little thought to the growth slowdown.

But when that became obvious, the policymakers started panicking and came up with proposals like the corporate tax cut without thinking through whether that would deliver quick results. The government’s policies for growth revival seem to be based on hunches rather than analysis. There is also the att­empt to suppress uncomfortable data like the fall in household consumption and the ...

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 23:41 IST

