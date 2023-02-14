Boosting productivity

India’s heavily import-dependent fertiliser sector seems set for a radical transformation, thanks to the introduction of the novel nano-technology in the production and use of plant nutrients. After the successful launch of nano-urea in 2021, which has generated hopes of ending by 2024-26 the import of urea, the most-consumed fertiliser, the government has now approved the commercial release of nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most used plant nutrient as well. This, coupled with the anticipated availability of nano-versions of other fertilisers in near future, is likely to completely obviate the need to buy fertilisers from abroad in the next four to five years. More importantly, the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill, estimated at Rs 2.25 trillion this year, can be expected to drop to nil, sparing funds for other purposes. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, which has pioneered the research, development and commercialisation of these patent-protected fertilisers, is said to be getting requests from other countries seeking this technology, but it has chosen to leave it to the government to take a call on this issue.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU