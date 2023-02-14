JUST IN
Women power: The optics and politics
Business Standard

Boosting productivity

Nano-fertilisers will improve efficiency

Topics
Fertilizers | Farming | Urea

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

India’s heavily import-dependent fertiliser sector seems set for a radical transformation, thanks to the introduction of the novel nano-technology in the production and use of plant nutrients. After the successful launch of nano-urea in 2021, which has generated hopes of ending by 2024-26 the import of urea, the most-consumed fertiliser, the government has now approved the commercial release of nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most used plant nutrient as well. This, coupled with the anticipated availability of nano-versions of other fertilisers in near future, is likely to completely obviate the need to buy fertilisers from abroad in the next four to five years. More importantly, the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill, estimated at Rs 2.25 trillion this year, can be expected to drop to nil, sparing funds for other purposes. The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, which has pioneered the research, development and commercialisation of these patent-protected fertilisers, is said to be getting requests from other countries seeking this technology, but it has chosen to leave it to the government to take a call on this issue.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:24 IST

