Boris' electoral bonanza

There can be little doubt that the Conservative Party’s emphatic electoral victory underlines the electorate’s hopes that the government would finally “Get Brexit Done”, just as Boris Johnson has promised.

The Conservatives won a decisive majority (365 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons) that the party has not seen since 1987, thanks to an unequivocal messaging (including its subliminal promises of keeping out job-snatching immigrants) that resonated strongly in the unemployment-ridden Midlands, which have been Labour strongholds for decades. This authoritative ...