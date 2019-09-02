Brace for hard Brexit

In a manner of speaking, the UK may have finally achieved some visibility on the terms on which it will leave the European Union (EU) on October 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s actions over the past week signal the UK’s exit from the EU, 46 years after it joined, without a withdrawal agreement, which has been the long-standing demand of his supporters in the hardline European Research Group in Parliament. By proroguing Parliament soon after it meets tomorrow and reopening a few days before October 17, the date of the final EU summit ahead of Brexit, Mr Johnson has ...