Brand Biden: Old, but likeable & trustworthy

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr took oath as the 46th president of the United States of America earlier this week. The sixth-youngest senator in American history when he was elected to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, at the age of 29, Mr Biden at 78, is now the oldest president to assume office in US history, breaking the record set by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was 70 when he took the oath of office.

That means Mr Biden is 40 years older than America’s median age. So, Mr Biden’s most in-the-face brand attribute is that he is “old”. No wonder, then, he has ...