Brand Dhoni in 2025: Boom or bust?

So, where will Brand Dhoni be in 2025? Buzzing and buoyant? Or an apologetic also-ran? Will retirement bedim the sparkle of Captain Cool? I am going to borrow the concept of “half-life” from nuclear physics, used in computing radioactive decay, to answer these questions.

Half-life, by the way, is the time required for a quantity to reduce to half of its initial value. In Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s context, this would imply that if he did 44 brand endorsements last year (yes, one more than Virat Kohli who did 43), how much time would it take for the number of endorsements ...