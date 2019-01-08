Brazil's new populism

The global community’s turn towards populism lurched a little further last week when Jair Bolsanaro was sworn in as president of Brazil.

The South American giant dominates the continent’s economy, and is the fifth-largest country in the world — both in terms of population and area. Further, it has long been a steadfast bastion of social democracy; under “Lula” Luiz Inacio da Silva, who left office five years ago with near 90 per cent popularity, it seemed to promise a new model of development for Latin America, one that blended democracy, social progress and ...