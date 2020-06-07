Breaching the Covid 19 Maginot Line?

A comparative analysis of global Covid-19 data done in this paper in April indicated that although the pandemic was at various stages in different countries, and the public policy response was differentiated, a pattern was nevertheless discernible. About 90 per cent of the global mortality was in the northerly latitudes, above roughly 30 degrees north.

Mortality data was used for the analysis as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19, and not the infection data directly, because of the vast differences in testing across countries. We really do not know how many Covid cases are out there. ...