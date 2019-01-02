Breaking out of the unproductive cycle

“The numbers don’t add up. It is cyclical here... one government… does things wrong, then a new one comes and wants to improve things.

Sometimes it does not work out...” These comments are not about India but about Argentina, a rich country once, now less so because of recurring economic crises. An article in the Financial Times, “Argentina: a life of boom and bust”, is a cautionary tale we would do well to heed.* This is what happens when the numbers repeatedly don’t add up, resulting in cycles of bust, bailout and partial recovery. For ...