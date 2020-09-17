Brexit hubris

The Internal Market Bill, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to push through the House of Commons despite a split in his party, offers a potent demonstration of the problematic issues embedded in the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU), its biggest trading partner. In introducing the Bill, the government admitted to violating key aspects of the EU withdrawal agreement and made it likely that the UK would leave the EU without a deal on January 1, 2021.

This is the immediate repercussion of Mr Johnson’s latest salvo. In the long run, it raises the ...