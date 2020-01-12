Brexit: Miles to go

The global media’s obsession with a crisis in that redundant and dysfunctional institution called the British royal family has obscured a far more consequential development for that country and the future of Europe. On the day the headlines reverberated with two marginal royals declaring independence from the House of Windsor, the newly elected House of Commons approved, almost unnoticed, Boris Johnson’s version of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Bar unanticipated objections from the House of Lords, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union (EU) on January 31. Now, the more ...