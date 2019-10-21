Brexit vote postponed: Investors face some more days of uncertainty

The vote on the Brexit deal has been delayed yet again after the British Parliament voted to adopt an amendment sponsored by MP Oliver Letwin. This says the adoption of a Brexit deal must be postponed until all the enabling legislation for the post-deal scenario is in place.

The UK has until October 31 to accept the latest Johnson deal. This delay could mean that, under the so-called Benn Act, the UK has to mandatorily ask the European Union (EU) for an extension till January 31 – something that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not agreed to do. There will be another vote on ...