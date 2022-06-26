BRICS no longer matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the virtual summit of the BRICS nations under the presidency of the People’s Republic of China, focused on co-operation between the five countries with regard to the post-pandemic recovery and increasing mutual investment. Although virtual, the summit will not have been an entirely comfortable experience for Indian officials. The grouping has become increasingly dominated by Chinese interests, with Moscow even more dependent on Beijing following its Ukraine invasion. Russia is an autocracy, but even democratic South African intellectual and policy-making circles have been the target of Chinese influence efforts and increasingly toe Beijing’s line. At the same time, Sino-Indian relations have been irreparably damaged since the 2020 Galwan clash. PRC President Xi Jinping may have been ostensibly referring to the Ukraine situation when he declared “expanding military alliances and seeking security for oneself at the expense of the security of other countries will only lead to a security dilemma”. But Beijing’s diplomats will have known that this reflects language that it has used in the past against the Quad, and will undoubtedly be seen as unnecessarily provocative by India. Beijing sought to use the summit to launch its new “global security initiative”, but given that India’s major security threat remains cross-border terrorism financed and supported by elements in the Pakistani establishment, which is propped up by Beijing, any notion of common security considerations naturally sounds ridiculous.
