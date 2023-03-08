Bridge the gap

The position of in the workforce is generally understood to be central to the speed and quality of a nation’s growth, as well as to its ability to improve its social indicators. Much attention has been paid to female unemployment as well as to the labour force participation rate for . But in an international perspective, both may fail to capture elements of female labour status that are of great importance. It is in this context that the International Labour Organization (ILO) has released a research paper that delves deeper into the earnings and employment gap between men and . The ILO, for this paper, began by simply calculating the ratio of individuals with jobs to those who would like to work. This is different from the unemployment rate, which measures those in employment as compared to those who are both available to work and are actively seeking a job. Global unemployment rates appear to be below 6 per cent at the moment, but with this more inclusive indicator, they rise to 12 per cent.