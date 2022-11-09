JUST IN
Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
The opaque world of climate reporting
Salaried jobs recover
Inflation targeting in letter and spirit
An extraordinary decade for markets
The true art of travel writing
Growing unemployment: Battle of two parallel realities
Globalisation a must for action on climate change
The stealth bull market
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination
A fresh beginning
Business Standard

Britain and Rishi Sunak

The new PM faces unenviable challenges ahead, but he is a testament to the progress Britain has made towards becoming a multi-racial society

Topics
Rishi Sunak | Britain PM | Liz Truss

Shankar Acharya 

Follow this columnist
Shankar Acharya

Britain’s economy and polity are undergoing the most serious stress in the last 50 years. A new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has been anointed 15 days ago, the third in just over two months. Notably, he is the first PM of Indian origin and a practising Hindu. He faces unenviably challenging tasks, to put it mildly.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.