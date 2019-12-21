BS-VI: Challenges and opportunities

The onset of BS-VI emission norms in April 2020 will witness a major transition by the Indian automotive industry. This will result in a reduction of almost 70 per cent in nitrous oxides and hydrocarbons, and a 50 per cent reduction in particulate matter emissions, compared to BS-IV norms.

Additionally, on-board diagnostic and enhanced safety and durability norms will kick in, bringing a new set of requirements to be complied with. After this, there will be three more stages of these norms (steps B and C are expected in 2022 for commercial vehicles and step D is expected by 2023), before it ...